Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Makes Surprise Appearance At ALICE COOPER Show In Colorado; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On October 4th, shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. Guitarist Nita Strauss, who left Cooper's band earlier this year to tour with Demi Lovato, made a surprise appearance for the last song of the night, "School's Out". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Strauss is featured in a recently released video for Demi Lovato's new single, "Freak". Check out the clip below:

The video for Demi's previous single "Eat Me", also featuring Nita, can be viewed below:

"Summer Storm", the explosive new single from Nita Strauss is available now for your listening pleasure. Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

Says Nita: "Instrumental music is where my heart is, and 'Summer Storm' might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!"