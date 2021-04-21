Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Reflects On EXTREME's Iconic April 1992 Live Tribute To FREDDIE MERCURY And QUEEN - "One Of The Greatest Days Of My Life"

Taking to social media on April 20th, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt looked back on the band's live Queen medley performed in 1992 at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at Wembley Stadium. It is widely regarded as one the greatest tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen ever.

Bettencourt: "On this day... April 20, 1992, Extreme were so blessed by being asked to pay tribute to the one and only Freddie Mercury the only way we knew how... by putting away our egos and our own music and through our hearts, unbeknownst to anyone including Brian, Roger or John, curating and performing a Queen Medley to celebrate with 90,000 passionate Queen fans in the house that Queen built, Wembley Stadium, while being broadcast live on television and radio in 76 countries to well over 1 Billion who tuned in for the greatest Rock and Roll send off fit for a Queen.

4-20-1992 would be one of the greatest days of my life.

We Love You Freddie... forever."

The medley featured the following Queen classics:

"Mustapha"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Keep Yourself Alive"

"I Want To Break Free"

"Fat Bottomed Girls"

"Bicycle Race"

"Another One Bites The Dust"

"We Will Rock You"

"Stone Cold Crazy"

"Radio Ga Ga"

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness was a benefit concert held on Easter Monday, April 20th, 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England for an audience of 72,000. The concert was broadcast live on television and radio to 76 countries around the world, with an audience of up to one billion. It was a tribute to Queen's lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS on November 24th, 1991. The show marked Queen bassist John Deacon's final full-length concert with Queen. The profits from the concert were used to launch The Mercury Phoenix Trust, an AIDS charity organisation.