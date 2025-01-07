Guitarist ROD RODRIGUES Reveals Video For Emotional Single “Mom’s Lullaby”

Coming off his recently released, deeply emotional album Tales Of A Changing Life Part 2, Brazilian-Canadian guitarist, music teacher, and songwriter Rod Rodrigues is pleased to release the music video for the track “Mom's Lullaby”. This poignant single fuses blues and progressive rock together in an accessible and heartfelt instrumental that the listener can sink into.

Rodrigues explains the background of the track:

“This is the most emotional song I’ve ever written. It’s a heartfelt ballad dedicated to my mom, who has always been my biggest musical influence and supporter. When I was little, she would sing lullabies to help me fall asleep, and this song is my lullaby for her.”

The album, independently released on October 18th, 2024, represents a significant milestone in Rodrigues' musical career. Throughout his collaborations with guitarists Hugo Mariutti, Angel Vivaldi, and Roy Ziv; bassists Heitor Tenorio and Bruno Ladislau; drummers John Macaluso (ARK, TNT, Yngwie Malmsteen, Riot), Rodrigo Abelha, and Lucas Emidio; as well as Orlan Charles (keyboards, piano, and saxophone), Rodrigo Sperandio (Brazilian viola), and vocalists Wesley Poison, Ana Carla de Carli, Andressa Alves, Caroline Grossi, Matheus Grossi, and Francis Botene, Rodrigues has refined his sound.

With over three decades of musical experience, Rodrigues has transformed from a musician playing in cover and wedding bands to an innovative artist pushing the boundaries of progressive rock.

“Mom's Lullaby” embodies this transformation, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into the emotional landscape that has shaped his musical vision. It is recommended for fans of Rush, Steve Vai, and Joe Satriani.

(Photo by Heitor Tollezzi)