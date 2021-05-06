Guitarist RONNIE YOUNKINS "Unable To Perform With KIX For The Foreseeable Future"

KIX have announced that guitarist Ronnie Younkins is unable to perform with the band for the foreseeable future. A message from the group follows:

"KIX regrets to announce that our friend and brother guitarist Ronnie "10/10" Younkins is temporarily unable to perform with KIX for the foreseeable future. We wish Ronnie all the best, and we hope for his speedy return to the band.

"Meanwhile, we welcome guitarist Bob Paré for KIX’s upcoming performances. Bob is an accomplished musician, having studied at The Music Institute in Los Angeles, CA, and having taught music theory and guitar at several institutions including Western Maryland College and Maryland Institute of Music. Bob was a session musician for several independent label releases, and has spent most of his long career performing live in the Maryland, Washington DC area with various bands including Forcer, Ever Rise, Project: Euphoria, and most recently, Rush tribute band Sun Dogs with KIX bassist Mark Schenker. Please join KIX in welcoming Bob to the family, while we await Ronnie’s eventual return."



(Photo - Mike Morgan)