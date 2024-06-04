Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Announces Her First Official Live Show

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd (Machine Gun Kelly), has announced her first official live show.

Sophie shared the news via Instagram, writing, "My first official live show will be on October 17th at The Camden Assembly, London! 🤘🏼 Tickets go live Friday 7th June at 10am UK time. As this is my first show, I wanted to have something quite intimate so it’s quite limited, so don’t miss out! You can get early access to tickets by being a Patreon. There will be VIP package options available, with the opportunity to hang out before and after the show, with exclusive photos and much more!"

Tickets go on general sale at 10 AM, BST this Friday, June 7, here.