Guitarist TOBY KNAPP Reflects On Feeling "Washed Up" In The Heavy Metal Business At 26

Onward guitarist Toby Knapp has shared a post recalling getting signed to Shrapnel Records, eventually moving on to form Darken and Onward.

The post reads:

"After my first album was released on Shrapnel Records, I was an ecstatic guy for a long time. When the time came for a follow up, things got a little rough. 1994 wasn't a good year for instrumental guitar music, especially from a new guy like me. Many of Shrapnel Records biggest artists whom had went on to major labels began returning home to Mike Varney's label, to say I wasn't on the priority list is an understatement of epic proportions. What Shrapnel wanted from me was a fully functional band that was a hybrid of Pantera and Racer X. Although I had an amazing drummer, Travis Brumley, my ability to fuse these bands was poor. First, I disliked Pantera and second I'm not a pimple on Paul Gilbert's ass though he'll forever be a source of inspiration and awe. My songs were dull and uninspired attempts at 'tough guy' metal. At this point I was getting all my music from Wild Rags Records and Full Moon Productions. In 1995, I asked for my Shrapnel contract to be terminated so I could work with the small cult label, Wild Rags Records.

Wild Rags released my instrumental EP "Infinite Opposition" and my mind and musical tastes went to Black Metal. Specifically the second wave from Scandinavia which needs no commentary. I loved Algaion, Abigor and Swordmaster because a current of melodic Traditional Heavy Metal ran through them. Emperor, Dissection and Parnassus were similar to Neoclassical Heavy Metal to me. My music followed suit and creating within this genre came much more natural than the Pantera thing. My friend Necrotriton and I created Darken and quickly got a deal with Defiled Records.

Defiled Records released Darken's self titled debut in 1998 and I began sending the label demo tapes of what I had in mind for a follow up. Label president, Nieraj Singh contacted me and said something like 'this could be great Traditional Heavy Metal, refine it and drop the Black Metal stuff, go pure Heavy Metal.' I had no problem with that suggestion and quickly composed eight songs and recruited a drummer and bassist. We got the songs down tight and Nieraj sent us into a Denver studio to record them, quickly and first take if possible. We loved what we were recording. It was pretty raw and reckless at times but had a great energy to it.

Sentinel Steel Records stepped in and financed the recording to completion and label owner, Denis Gulbey, suggested vocalist Michael Grant. Grant sent me demos of his vocals to the music and I asked him to do just a few things differently when recording the final takes.



This album, Onward Evermoving would be released on Sentinel Steel Records. 'After this I can get on with my life,' I thought. I was engaged and not interested in pursuing music other than for my own enjoyment. For me, the album was closure. I had done a Shrapnel album, a few indie label EP'S and this album. It was enough. I was washed up at 26 and this album was the bookend to my little adventure in the Heavy Metal business.



I had the same feeling as I experienced when I 'gave up' on getting signed to Shrapnel Records. That total detachment to results and outcomes. Total surrender of that stupid dream of "making it". What I didn't realize is I was harnessing something very powerful when I thought like this.



Something almost supernatural took it from here…"

See more at tobyknappmusic.com.