GUNS N' ROSES Announce 2022 Tour Dates For Australia, New Zealand

"Australia & New Zealand! We’re coming back with a bigger and better show with new dates in November and December 2022," says Guns N' Roses. "Plus, we've added a new show at Eden Park, Auckland. Until showtime, let's rock out to 'Hard Skool'. Nightrain presale tickets on-sale on Fri 1 Oct at 10am NZDT. Tickets go on-sale to the public on Thur 7 Oct at 10am NZDT." Further details available here.

Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses unleashed another single, "Hard Skool", on September 24th. Word has come down they will release a Hard Skool EP on February 25th, 2022 exclusively through their online store, found here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hard Skool"

"ABSUЯD"

"Don't Cry" (live)

"You're Crazy" (live)

"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.

The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below: