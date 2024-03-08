GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Files To Dismiss Lawsuit From Former Model Who Sued Him For Alleged 1989 Sexual Assault

Axl Rose is working to have the case filed against him by a former model alleging he sexually assaulted her thrown out, reports People.

On February 21, the Guns N’ Roses rocker, 62, and his legal team filed to dismiss the lawsuit brought against him in November - one day prior to the expiration of the N.Y. Adult Survivors Act - by Sheila Kennedy, who claims that he sexually assaulted her in a New York City hotel in 1989.

In documents obtained by People, Rose's legal team references Kennedy's 2016 memoir No One's Pet, where she describes the alleged incident as "consensual sex." They also point out previous interviews she's done including one for the 2021 documentary Look Away, in which she said she "did not consider it rape. It was consensual."

The documents allege that the former Penthouse model discovered she "could profit from claiming that the incident had not in fact been consensual" once the statute of limitations had re-opened.

"Kennedy cannot and will not succeed in this unscrupulous attempt at a financial windfall. This lawsuit will lay bare the falsity of these vexatious and meritless allegations," the suit reads.

A rep for Rose has not commented.

Read more at People.com.