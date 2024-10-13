GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Joins BILLY JOEL For WINGS Classic In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video

Last night, Saturday, October 12th, Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose joined Billy Joel on stage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California to perform a cover of "Live And Let Die" by Paul McCartney and Wings, which GN'R famously covered on Use Your Illusion I, released in 1991. Fan-filmed video of Axl's appearance can be enjoyed below.

Axl Rose previously performed "Live And Let Die" with Billy Joel, along with AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" and Joel's 1980 hit "You May Be Right", at the final show of Billy's run at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25th. Prior to that, Axl sang "Highway To Hell" with Joel at a 2017 concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.