GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" Gets Bluegrass Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON And ANTHONY VINCENT; One Take Live Video Streaming
October 1, 2022, 39 minutes ago
The Guns N' Roses classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band, which includes guest vocalist Anthony Vincent (Ten Second Songs). Check out this new rendition of the song below.
The song was performed live in one take.
The Band:
Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals
Anthony Vincent - Vocals
Ben Covello - Piano
Patrick Soluri - Drums
Georgia Weber - Bass
Hilary Hawke - Banjo
Tiffany Weiss - Violin