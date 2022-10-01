GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" Gets Bluegrass Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON And ANTHONY VINCENT; One Take Live Video Streaming

October 1, 2022, 39 minutes ago

The Guns N' Roses classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist  Robyn Adele Anderson and her band, which includes guest vocalist Anthony Vincent (Ten Second Songs). Check out this new rendition of the song below.

The song was performed live in one take.

The Band:

Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals 
Anthony Vincent - Vocals
Ben Covello - Piano 
Patrick Soluri - Drums 
Georgia Weber - Bass 
Hilary Hawke - Banjo
Tiffany Weiss - Violin



