GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" Gets Bluegrass Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON And ANTHONY VINCENT; One Take Live Video Streaming

The Guns N' Roses classic "Sweet Child O' Mine" has been given the lounge treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band, which includes guest vocalist Anthony Vincent (Ten Second Songs). Check out this new rendition of the song below.

The song was performed live in one take.

The Band:

Robyn Adele Anderson - Vocals

Anthony Vincent - Vocals

Ben Covello - Piano

Patrick Soluri - Drums

Georgia Weber - Bass

Hilary Hawke - Banjo

Tiffany Weiss - Violin