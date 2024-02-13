GUNS N’ ROSES’ DUFF McKAGAN On Meeting With KISS’ PAUL STANLEY To Record Appetite For Destruction – “It Wasn’t The Right Fit”

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan was a guest on the Broken Record podcast and spoke about recording the band’s iconic Appetite For Destruction album.

McKagan explained they first met with KISS frontman Paul Stanley to produce the album, but they had different ideas on what the album should be. This led GN’R to hire Mike Clink.

McKagan: “We met with Mike Clink after sitting down with Paul Stanley… he came to have a meeting with us about producing the record, but it wasn’t the right fit. We could tell… his idea of what the music should be and our idea were different, but that was fine.”

Listen to the podcast at audacy.com.

Guns N’ Roses recently unveiled the music video for their brand-new single, "The General". The cinematic clip notably stands out as the band’s first-ever A.I.-powered music video.

The video for “The General” intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N’ Roses collaborated with Dan Potter - Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works. This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band.

Guns N’ Roses new single, "The General" is out now via Geffen Records (listen here) and follows the release of their summer 2023 single “Perhaps”. Guns N’ Roses initially debuted “The General” to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of “The General” music video.

Last November, Guns N’ Roses concluded their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets around the world. The tour marked the band’s largest run to date and consisted of acclaimed performances across European stadiums and arenas. The band’s legendary three-hour-plus shows encompassed sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe. Their run included headlining festivals including Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park. The band’s North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio with AC/DC & Metallica.