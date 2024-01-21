GUNS N' ROSES - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1991 Nassau Coliseum Show In Uniondale, NY Surfaces On YouTube
January 21, 2024, 23 minutes ago
The East--West Sounds (Memorial) YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Guns N' Roses entire 1991 Uniondale, NY show, which took place at the Nassau Coliseum on June 17th. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Perfect Crime"
"Mr. Brownstone"
"Bad Obsession"
"Dust n' Bones"
"Double Talkin' Jive"
"Civil War"
"Nightrain"
"Patience"
"Live And Let Die" (Wings cover)
"14 Years"
"November Rain"
"Welcome To The Jungle"
- drum solo -
- guitar solo - (Slash)
"Love Theme From The Godfather"
"Rocket Queen"
"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)
Encore:
"Sweet Child O' Mine"
"Estranged"
Encore 2:
"Paradise City"