GUNS N' ROSES - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 1991 Nassau Coliseum Show In Uniondale, NY Surfaces On YouTube

The East--West Sounds (Memorial) YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Guns N' Roses entire 1991 Uniondale, NY show, which took place at the Nassau Coliseum on June 17th. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Perfect Crime"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Bad Obsession"

"Dust n' Bones"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Civil War"

"Nightrain"

"Patience"

"Live And Let Die" (Wings cover)

"14 Years"

"November Rain"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

- drum solo -

- guitar solo - (Slash)

"Love Theme From The Godfather"

"Rocket Queen"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

Encore:

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"Estranged"

Encore 2:

"Paradise City"