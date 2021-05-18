GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, STEVIE NICKS Confirmed As Headliners For BottleRock Napa Valley Festival 2021

The BottleRock Napa Valley Festival will take place from September 3rd - 5th, 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, CA. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks have been confirmed as headliners.

All tickets for the 2020 edition of the festival are valid for the 2021 dates. Go to this location for all event details, to purchase new tickets and refund information for 2020 tickets. Ticket quantities for this year's event are limited.

Guns N' Roses recently announced the postponement of their European tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A message from the band follows:

"Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!"

For ticket details and more information, head here.

New dates:

June

4 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Algés

7 - Seville, Spain - Estadio Benito Villamarin

11 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

15 - Stavanger, Norway - Forus Travbane

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

20 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July

1 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Green

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium