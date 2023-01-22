GUNS N' ROSES Frontman AXL ROSE Performs "Novermber Rain" At Memorial Service For LISA MARIE PRESLEY

Lisa Marie Presley, singer/songwriter and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023 after being hospitalized suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Video of Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose performing "November Rain" at Lisa Marie's public memorial service on Sunday, January 22 at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee can be viewed below.

Prior to taking a seat at the piano, Axl Rose addressed those in attendance, saying, "With Lisa's passing, I knew if I was invited, I needed to come to these ceremonies. I hadn't planned on speaking, and when I was put on the spot, I really didn't know what to say. I was tongue-tied and nervous. But I, as I'm sure many of you are, are still in shock, as I feel I'll continue to be for quite some time. I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her, like right now, saying I'm here. Telling her how wonderful everyone is."

"I never in a million years imagined singing here, especially under these circumstances. This is truly devastating, and I'm sure excruciating for everyone here, and all of those affected by her passing. At the same time, one can see how hard everyone's worked, and is working, to make this as beautiful for Lisa as it can be and is. I'm honored to be here for Lisa and her family."

"I don't know that I deserve to be here, especially speaking amonst those that have known Lisa for longer, and were much closer than her and I, especially her family, and those that have known her most of their lives, or even all of hers. I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father, his legacy, and both her love for him and his love for her."

"She was extremely proud, as proud as anyone could ever be of her father and his many accomplishments, his place in music, America, and American and world history. She was also very proud of the Elvis movie, and how she felt it portrayed her father, and the care that was put into the film by those involved. Mr. Luhrmann's vision and direction, and Austin Butler's dedication to the role of her father."

"With Ben's passing, Lisa's life, and the rest of her family, and his loved ones took a turn down a hard road, that she was honoring to the best of her abilities. Seeking out help, and choosing to help others who experienced such loss and pain. We are gathered here today to pay our respects to Lisa and her family, share our memories, and console one another to the degree that we're able. And lthough under such difficult, heart-breaking, and somber circumstances, also to celebrate the life of a friend, a loved one, a beautiful and good soul, and a cherished and deeply missed family member. Lisa's loved and missed by many, and will continue to be loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched. Thank you."

Previously, Axl Rose remembered his close friend, issuing an exclusive statement to People.

"I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," he says. "Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

Presley was mom to daughter Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley, 14, and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Rose says he knew his friend struggled with the loss of her son, and that he did his best to remind her that he was a pillar of support if needed.

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating. It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated," Axl says.

Read the full report at People.com.