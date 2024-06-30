GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases Lyric Video For New Solo Song "D.I.B."

Dizzy Reed, keyboardist for Guns N' Roses, has released his new solo single "D.I.B.", available now at this location. The lyric video for "D.I.B." featuring Spencer Krasch, can be seen below.

"It’s part of a full album that will be released in late August," states Dizzy. "I’m excited for all of you to hear the new material. Turn it up loud. Loud is always better."

"Honored to have been able to contribute guitars to my brother Dizzy Reed’s new record coming out in August," states Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot.

For further details, visit Dizzy Reed on Facebook.