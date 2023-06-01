GUNS N' ROSES Perform First Show Of 2023 World Tour In Abu Dhabi; Setlist Revealed

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, June 1st, performing a few songs for the first time in 30 or more years, reports Spencer Kaufman of Consequence Heavy.

Among the rarities in the 32-song set were the Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsessions” (first time since 1993), the Use Your Illusion II cut “Pretty Tied Up” (first time since 1992), and the Appetite For Destruction song “Anything Goes” (first time since 1988). The show also marked the live debut of a cover of The Stooges’ “T.V. Eye”, sung by bassist Duff McKagan.

The setlist from the Abu Dhabi concert, along with fan-filmed video, are available below.

"It’s So Easy"

"Bad Obsession" (first time since 1993)

"Chinese Democracy"

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

"Pretty Tied Up" (first time since 1992)

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Hard Skool"

"Double Talkin’ Jive"

"Reckless Life"

"Absurd"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Down On The Farm" (UK Subs cover - first time since 2006)

"Rocket Queen"

"T.V. Eye" (The Stooges cover – Duff on vocals, live debut)

"Anything Goes" (first time since 1988)

"Civil War" (Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)

"This I Love"

"Live And Let" Die (Wings cover)

"Estranged"

Slash Guitar Solo

"Sweet Child O’ Mine"

"November Rain"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

"Street Of Dreams"

"Nice Boys" (Rose Tattoo cover)

"Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Nightrain"

"Patience" (The Impressions’ “People Get Ready” intro)

"Don’t Cry"

"My Michelle"

"Paradise City"

The next Guns N' Roses show is June 5th in Tel Aviv. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.