GUNS N' ROSES Perform Reworked Version Of "Silkworms" As New Song "Absurd" In Boston (Video)

On August 3rd, Guns N' Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. During the set the band performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms", a song that was reportedly written for the Chinese Democracy album in 2001. Frontman Axl Rose dubbed the "new" song "Absurd". Check out the performance including Rose's intro below.

On July 31st, at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, Guns N' Roses kicked off their We're F'N Back! Tour with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening. Check out the set-lists and fan-filmed video below.

Guns N' Roses set-list:

“It's So Easy"

“Mr. Brownstone"

“Chinese Democracy"

“Welcome to the Jungle”

“Double Talkin' Jive"

“Slither” (Velvet Revolver cover)"

“Better"

“Estranged"

“Live and Let Die"

“You're Crazy"

“Rocket Queen"

“You Could Be Mine"

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges cover with Duff on vocals)

“Civil War"

“Dead Horse”

Slash Guitar Solo

“Sweet Child o' Mine"

“November Rain"

“Knockin' on Heaven's Door

“Nightrain"

Encore:

“Paradise City”

Video:

GN'R massive touring production will include stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3.

Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing