GUNS N' ROSES - Photo Exhibit Celebrating 35th Anniversary Of The Release Of Appetite For Destruction Scheduled In Los Angeles

A photo exhibit celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of Guns N' Roses' classic album, Appetite For Destruction, is scheduled for July 21 at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Boulevard) in Los Angeles, California.

Marc Canter and Jason Porath are the producers of the video podcast The First 50 Gigs: Guns N’ Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction. To celebrate the conclusion of Season One, The First 50 Gigs is hosting an exhibit of Canter’s archives featured in the podcast.

The show will include never before seen photos, videos and ephemera. The night will also include a Q&A with Marc Canter and special guests to talk about the collection and the years leading into the making of Appetite For Destruction.

Tickets for the event are available here.