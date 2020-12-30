GUNS N’ ROSES Premiere Not In This Lifetime Selects From Exit 111; Video

December 30, 2020, 2 hours ago

news guns n' roses hard rock

Guns N’ Roses brings moments from their Not In This Lifetime Tour online with Not In This Lifetime Selects. The selection of tunes below is from Exit 111 in October 2019.

Guns N' Roses recently uploaded the latest installment of their Not In This Lifetime Selects video series. The following 26-minute clip was filmed October 7, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas at InTrust Bank Arena. 

Songs performed:

"Estranged"
"Civil War"
"Wichita Lineman" (Glen Campbell)
"Nightrain"

 



