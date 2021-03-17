GUNS N’ ROSES, SMASHING PUMPKINS, DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED Members Cover PAUL YOUNG Classic "Every Time You Go Away"; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of the Paul Young classic, "Every Time You Go Away". Watch below.

A message states: "This Paul Young hit from the 80s was actually written by Daryl Hall and first released by Hall & Oates on their 1980 album, Voices. The version Couch Riffs is covering here is the Paul Young take on the tune which is highlighted by Pino Palladino's unequaled fretless bass prowess. I actually became so obsessed with this song and bass line that I converted one of my Yamaha BB basses to fretless JUST TO LEARN THIS SONG! Then, I convinced some friends to get in on the action here with me. This song features some amazing talents. Let me run it down for you...

Drums: Frank Ferrer (Guns 'n Roses)

Vox: JB Strauss (solo artist)

Keys/BVs: Katie Cole (solo artist/touring member of Smashing Pumpkins)

Guitar: Bryan Ewald (Starbelly/session musician/PRS demos)

Bass: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded)

