GUNS N' ROSES - The First 50 Gigs Podcast To Launch Soon

GNR: The First 50 Gigs is a comprehensive and multifaceted podcast, video and web series launching in early 2021 that provides a first-hand account of the origin story of GN'R, their rise on the Sunset Strip and the making of Appetite For Destruction.

Marc Canter photographed the band’s entire journey on the Sunset Strip, starting with Slash's garage bands in 1981 and ending when the band releases Appetite and leaves on their first international tour with The Cult in 1987.

Jason Porath, who was his right-hand man in co-writing Marc's book Reckless Road, will be hosting this series and along with providing a unique outlook on their first 50 gigs, will be sharing content only available through Marc’s immense archive.

This is a unique opportunity for fans to relive GN'R's origin story, the making of Appetite For Destruction and their rise to become the Most Dangerous Band in the World through Marc's vault. He literally captured lightening in a bottle.

The first two episodes of GNR: The First 50 Gigs have officially been recorded and are in post-production. For now, here is a small snippet of Episode 1:

For further details, visit GNR: The First 50 Gigs on Facebook.