GUNS N' ROSES - "The First 50 Gigs" Video Podcast Launched; Trailer Streaming

The new video podcast, The First 50 Gigs: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction, has been launched by Marc Canter, who is a close friend to Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash.

The First 50 Gigs is a video podcast and storytelling platform that captures “lightening-in-a-bottle,” by acquiring, curating and presenting living histories of lessor known origin stories that preceded greatness of legendary musicians and bands and their most beloved albums. Many of these stories remain untold and if they’re not captured and recorded, they’ll disappear forever and leave generations of fans searching for answers.

Guns N’ Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction is the first series and combines Marc Canter’s vast archive with recently conducted podcast-style interviews by host Jason Porath (co-author of Reckless Road) from the people who were there and closest to the music.

When teenager and amateur photographer Marc Canter set out to document his best friend Saul Hudson's rise as a rock guitarist in 1982, he never imagined he was documenting the genesis of the next great rock 'n' roll band. His friend became the legendary guitarist Slash, and Canter found himself witnessing the creation of Guns N' Roses front and center.

The candid material contained and first hand accounts captured and presented this First 50 Gigs exclusive series chronicles the band as they ascended the Sunset Strip food chain during 1985-1987 and made the legendary album Appetite for Destruction. This video podcast and online experience captures their raw, blood-sweat-and-tears performances as well as their intimate moments and includes original gig memorabilia including show flyers, ticket stubs, set lists, press clippings, and handwritten lyrics. The First 50 Gigs offers an explicit, first-person perspective fans won't find anywhere else.

