GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT And IN FLAMES Confirmed As Sweden Rock 2022 Headliners; Tickets On Sale Starting This Thursday

Sweden Rock 2022 is due to take place from June 8 - 11 in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 6 at at 10:00am CET.

Organizers have checked in with the following update:

"Two weeks ago, we could reveal that Guns N´ Roses are coming to Sweden Rock Festival 2022. Today we are happy to announce another 75 confirmed bands, e.g. Volbeat, In Flames, Nightwish and Mercyful Fate.

After today's announcement, the list of confirmed bands for 2022 looks like this:

Guns N' Roses (previously announced), Volbeat, In Flames, Nightwish, Mercyful Fate, Social Distortion, The Hellacopters, Within Temptation, Accept, Opeth, Night Ranger, D-A-D, 10cc, Devin Townsend, Raubtier, Alestorm, Eluveitie Clawfinger, Sodom, Amaranthe, Saga, Nile, Kvelertak, Honeymoon Suite, Michael Monroe, Witchcraft, Lee Aaron, Sonata Arctica, Kingdom Come, Trouble, Ross The Boss, Evergrey, Ten Years After, Walter Trout, Bombus, Tiamat, Nashville Pussy, Jean Beauvoir, Eclipse, Kadavar, Rage, Orange Goblin, Freedom Call, Hällas (new!), The Wildhearts, Grave, Orphaned Land, Victory, Violator, Månegarm, Satan takes a holiday, Praying Mantis, Eleine, The Coffinshakers, Narnia, Art Nation, Magic Pie, Horisont, Baest, Sorcerer, Rosalie Cunningham, Overdrive, Siena Root, Warner E Hodges, VA Rocks, Wormwood, Fejd, Artillery, Death By horse, Honeyburst, Agonize the serpent, Hexed, Metalite, Mass Worship, Elden and Browsing Collection.



Read more about all of the bands here.



As of today, 76 of a total of 89 bands for 2022 are confirmed. Another 13 acts remain to be announced, and these will be a combination of more re-confirmations and new additions.



Due to popular demand, the returned 3- and 4-day tickets from 2020 and 2021 will go on sale this Thursday May 6th at 10:00 am Swedish time. More information about this in our channels tomorrow, stay tuned!"

Go to the official Sweden Rock website here for festival details and all ticket information.