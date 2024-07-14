GUS G. Joins STEEL PANTHER On Stage In Greece For Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Crazy Train"; Amateur Video

On Friday, July 12th, Greek guitarist Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind) joined American icons Steel Panther on stage at the Moni Lazariston Festival in Thessaloniki, Greece to perform the Ozzy classic "Crazy Train". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be enjoyed below.

Steel Panther's next show is July 15th in Beograd, Serbia at Dorcol Platz.

Steel Panther, comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass), return to the road in the United States on August 23rd in Buffalo, NY. The trek runs through September 14th where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one,” explains Steel Panther.

August

23 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

24 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

28 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

30 - Portland, ME - Aura

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

September

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

4 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

6 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

7 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

8 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

13 - Augusta, GA - The Miller

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Live