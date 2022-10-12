GUS G. Shares Chord Lesson For FIREWIND's "Lady Of 1000 Sorrows" (Video)

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared another instructional video via his official YouTube channel. This time, he runs through how to play the Firewind song, "Lady Of 1000 Sorrows", taken from the band's 2017 album, Immortals.

The full song tab is available through Sheet Happens here.

In a previous video, Gus revealed the biggest Spinal Tap moment of his career.

Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

