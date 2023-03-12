GUS G. Shares Instructional Video For FIREWIND's “Destiny Is Calling”

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared another instructional video. This time, he runs through how to play the band's new single, "Destiny Is Calling". Check out the video below.

Gus recently checked in with the following update:

"As we’re out on a massive 42-date European tour with Beast in Black, we thought it’d be a good time to finally give you guys some new Firewind music. We’ve been testing the new track live every night and the reception has been phenomenal. The video was filmed on February 11th in Munich at Tonhalle in front of 2,000 screaming metalheads and we feel it captures the energy and mood of the song. Crank it up and enjoy!"

Firewind lineup:

Gus G. - guitar

Herbie Langhans - vocals

Petros Christo - bass<

Jo Nunez - drums