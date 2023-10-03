GWAR Announce Special Third Anniversary Screenings Of Scumdogs XXX Live; Age Of Imbeciles Tour Kicks Off October 11

In 2020 most humans were huddled in their homes, afraid to go outside and get the pangolin flu, but your Lords and Masters GWAR braved the pandemic to reunite with their Scumdog brethren for an evening of pure shock rock madness - Scumdogs XXX Live. The show, which was billed as a “once in a lifetime” pay per view event, was filmed in an empty crack house in Richmond, VA and featured the return of beloved GWAR characters Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.

In celebration of the third anniversary of this bloodbath, the intergalactic superstars of GWAR are pleased to announce three special screenings of Scumdogs XXX Live. The screenings will take place on November 9 and band members will be in the live chat for each showing.

Your ticket gives you access to any or all of the screenings. The first will be at 9 AM, ET/11 PM in Sydney for all the Australian bohabs. The second will be at Noon ET/5 PM in London/6 PM in Berlin for all of our European bohabs. The third showing will be at 9 PM, ET/6 PM, PT for all North and South American bohabs. Tickets are only $1, get yours here.

GWAR Returns to the road on the Age Of Imbeciles Tour October 11 in Hampton Beach, NH. The tour features support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Age Of Imbeciles Tour:

October

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s*

12 - S. Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square*

14 - Reading, PA - Reverb*

15 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre*

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix#

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

20 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

21 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

24 - Richmond, VA - The National

25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

27 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Maquerade

30 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

*no X-Cops

#no Negative Approach