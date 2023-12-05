GWAR Announces "Age Of Befuddlement" Tour With Support From CANCER BATS, Plus X-COPS And FUMING MOUTH On Select Dates

Human scum! !nfamous Lords and Masters of shock rock, GWAR, return to the road in March of 2024 for the "Age of Befuddlement" tour. Featuring support from Cancer Bats, and select dates with X-Cops and Fuming Mouth, the tour starts March 3 in Norfolk, VA and runs through the end of the month on March 30 in Baltimore, MD.

A complete list of dates and supporting act information can be found below. Pre-sales begin tomorrow (Wednesday, December 6) and the general on-sale date is Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time.

Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar, had this to say about the impending trek: "The Invasion of Canada is nigh. We will start our campaign to bring befuddlement to the masses in the cultured and forward thinking American South, and from there, we will launch a coast-to-coast attack on the Great White North, leaving a swath of destruction not seen since the War of 1812. Stopping only to get high in the Pacific Northwest, we will dive directly into the gaping hole of the donut, the American Midwest, before gracing the Dirty South and ending again on the filthy streets of Baltimore! I wonder if we can score crack in the “City that Reads.” Are You Not Befuddled?"

Tour dates:

March

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

4 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

8 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

9 - Montréal, QC - Beanfield Theatre (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

10 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection (with Cancer Bats, X-Cops)

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

16 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

17 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

18 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

20 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

26 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

27 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage (with Cancer Bats, Fuming Mouth)