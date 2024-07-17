GWAR Delivers Their Take On The Barbie Movie's "I'm Just Ken" And Return To Decimate & Dominate AV Undercover Once Again; Video

Intergalactic shock rock legends, GWAR, made a record-breaking sixth appearance at the AV Club studios, again showcasing their unique take on a hit song far outside their usual realm. The return of AV Club's Undercover Series, after a seven-year hiatus, is a testament to the unparalleled “genius” of GWAR, who have no equal when it comes to reinterpreting songs.

On this visit, GWAR played with dolls, taking on the American icon Barbie, as they covered the hit song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie soundtrack. Of course, GWAR made it all their own. Watch the video for "We're Just GWAR" below.

"I couldn't think of a better way to bring back AV Undercover than with the band responsible for one of my favorite episodes," says Paste Media president Josh Jackson. "GWAR once again knocked it out of the park, completely making a song from the Barbie movie all its own."

"We’ve been fans of Ryan Gosling since the Mickey Mouse Club days, and like most terrifying intergalactic heavy metal superstars, we simply adore musical theater. This just made sense," adds vocalist BL0thR the Berserker.

Previous visits to the AV Club have seen GWAR showcase their versatility by taking on unexpected hits such as "Carry On, Wayward Son," "Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car," "West End Girls," "She Bop," and "If You Want Blood." Each performance was a unique interpretation that only the Lords and Masters of GWAR could deliver.