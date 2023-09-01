GWAR Release Last Recording From ODERUS URUNGUS; "Tammy, The Swine Queen" Visualizer Streaming; New Plush Toy Available

Ten years have passed since the release of GWAR’s masterwork known as Battle Maximus. The record is a tribute to fallen Scumdog Warrior Flattus Maximus (aka Corey Smoot) and was the last album recorded with vocalist Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) before he departed the planet Earth in 2014.

Today, in celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR release the 10th Anniversary Edition of Battle Maximus via Pit Records. In addition to being completely remixed and remastered, this edition features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus, on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song, “Tammy, The Swine Queen". Find a visualizer below.

Checking in from the road, vocalist Blothar the Berserker commented: “Musically, Battle Maximus is a great debut work by Pustulus Maximus, and lyrically, it is the final word of lead singer and band founder Oderus Urungus, The record is run through with the desperate, dangerous, and fully bananas imagination of Oderus. In fact, this re-release includes a song so nutty we named it twice, and then promptly forgot to put it on the record the first time around. ‘Tammy, Queen Of Dirt,’ or, ‘Tammy The Swine Queen’ is the final performance of the maestro of mayhem, Oderus Urungus, and for our fans, it does not disappoint.”

Available as a double LP, CD and in digital formats, Battle Maximus can be ordered here.

The double vinyl also features expanded packaging, redesigned art and an embossed cover. The standard LP is Crystal Blue with Dark Blue swirl vinyl, the Bandbox exclusive version is Stained Glass vinyl, Newbury Comics version is White with Blue swirl vinyl and Revolver Icons Series features multiple different colors all with NFTs to authenticate.

Battle Maximus tracklisting:

Intro

"Madness At The Core Of Time"

"Bloodbath"

"Nothing Left Alive"

"They Swallowed The Sun"

"Torture"

"Raped At Birth"

"I, Bonesnapper"

"Mr. Perfect"

"Tammy, The Swine Queen" *

"Battle Maximus"

"Triumph Of The Pig Children"

"Falling"

"Fly Now"

"Carry On Wayward Son"

"Wheel Of Punishment"

* Previously Unreleased Bonus Track

“Fly Now” video:

"Falling" video:

Your Lords and Masters are also pleased to announce that you can finally buy your very own plush “Lil’ Raspy'' doll. This fuzzy neon green platypus of despair is our first official GWAR plushy, and it is simply the cutest thing you will ever see on this or any other planet. Raspy may be a murderous Artificial Intelligence come to life, but he is also the coolest toy on the shelves this year! Order yours here.

GWAR are declaring war on humanity (AGAIN!) for their upcoming Age Of Imbeciles Tour. The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11 in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30 in Orlando, FL.

A complete list of dates and supporting act information can be found below.

Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the impending battle: “Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age Of Imbeciles.”

Age Of Imbeciles Tour:

October

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s*

12 - S. Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square*

14 - Reading, PA - Reverb*

15 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre*

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix#

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

20 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

21 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

24 - Richmond, VA - The National

25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

26 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

27 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Maquerade

30 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

*no X-Cops

#no Negative Approach