GYPSY ROSE Singer TIM BRANOM To Perform At LAYNE STALEY Tribute Shows

Original Alice In Chains collaborator and Gypsy Rose singer Tim Branom will make his way to Seattle for three nights of Layne Staley celebrations. Branom began as a young producer for the first lineup of Alice In Chains with Layne Staley in Seattle during the ‘80s.

Then in Gypsy Rose, for a brief time, band members included future Alice In Chains members Jerry Cantrell and Mike Starr. After moving to Los Angeles, he performed or recorded with Days Of The New, Carly Smithson (American Idol, We Are The Fallen), Fifth Angel, adding a slew of album credits before going out on his own as a solo artist. Branom has previously performed for the annual Layne Staley Tribute in 2023 and 2004.

This year, a different event is featured each night, with a studio tour as well, and fans are expected from all over the world. Branom said, “I think it’s amazing that Layne’s fans are so loyal, not only for the music, but for him as a person. It's strong proof that Layne gave everything in his soul for a song."

Four events over three days are listed below:

August 22, 2024: 7 PM, Free Event.

Layne Staley Gathering at The International Fountain 2024, Seattle Center International Fountain, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, WA 98109

This is a Fan-organized gathering at the Seattle Center International Fountain at 7 PM (many arrive before that) on not only on the official Layne Staley day, but also his birthday. This will be a great opportunity for fans to gather in a celebration of life, to meet new friends and reunite with returning ones, and to share, laugh, and remember Layne and Mike alongside Layne’s mother, Nancy, and father, Phil.

This is also an opportunity to honor the memory of other great Seattle musicians gone too soon with candles to light for Layne Staley, Mike Starr, Chris Cornell, Andy Wood, Kurt Cobain, Mark Lanegan, Shawn Smith, and more. Decorate a candle of your own or simply join others in this celebration of life & music! Meet Tim Branom and others.

August 23, 2024: 12 PM, $65 General Admission

Layne Staley Tour 2024 at London Bridge Studio, London Bridge Studio, 20021 Ballinger Way NE, Suite A, Shoreline, WA 98155

This is a special tour celebrating the Birthday of Layne Staley. A portion of proceeds donated to The Layne Staley Memorial Fund. A guided tour focused on Layne Staley and Alice In Chains. You’ll also see and hear where some of the most iconic records in Seattle music history were recorded, including Pearl Jam's TEN, Alice In Chain's Jar Of Flies, Soundgarden's Louder Than Love, Temple Of The Dog, and countless others.

Stand in the “Live Room” where the bands performed, and learn about the unique acoustic environment and recording techniques used to get “that sound.” Walk through the vocal booth where Layne Staley, Chris Cornel, Eddie Vedder, Shannon Hoon, and so many iconic singers belted verses that defined a generatio n. Sit in front of the Piano featured on Mother Love Bone’s Chloe Dancer, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Downtown, and Dave Matthew’s Band When I’m Weary. Finally, sit in the control room behind the 1974 analog Neve console, the studio’s centerpiece, and listen to the music you love the same way the band’s heard it for the first time while recording.

Guest speakers include Layne Staley's mom (Nancy McCallum), Mike Starr's mom (Gayle Starr), London Bridge Engineer (Jonathan Plum) and early Layne Staley Producer (Tim Branom). Tours must be booked 24 hours in advance and are subject to availability. Go to londonbridgestudiotour.com for tickets.

August 23, 2024: 6PM, $25 General Admission

Grunge Night - A Tribute to Seattle Music 2024, The Crocodile, 2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

“Grunge is just rock & roll for people who don’t like rock & roll”- Kurt Cobain.

The Seattle Grunge scene that produced bands such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice In Chains, and Soundgarden defined an era for the city, gifted the world some timeless music, and etched its place into the history books.

The event celebrates Grunge Night and pay tribute to the musicians that started it all. Featuring Washed In Black (Tribute to Pearl Jam), Outshined (Soundgarden Tribute), and an all-star cast of guest musicians to perform songs that defined the Seattle sound. Guests include Tim Branom, Rooster and more.

August 24, 2024: 7 PM, $30 General Admission

Layne Staley Tribute 2024, Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle, WA 98105

This event celebrates the life, music, and legacy of Layne Staley and Mike Starr. The annual tribute show is held in Seattle, WA each August near Layne’s birthday. All proceeds from the tribute weekend will be donated to the Layne Staley Memorial Fund benefiting Therapeutic Health Services (THS), an addiction and recovery organization working to help those struggling with addiction and supporting those on the path to recovery throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Featuring: JAR OF FLIES (Alice In Chains Tribute Band) plus special guests (Tim Branom, Rooster, and more) to perform the music of Alice In Chains and Mad Season.

Go to timbranom.com for all event information.

