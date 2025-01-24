H.E.A.T Announce April Release Of Welcome To The Future Album; "Disaster" Single And Music Video Out Now

Hard rock sensation, H.E.A.T, light up 2025 with the announcement of their brand-new studio album, Welcome To The Future, set for release on April 25 via earMUSIC.

The first single "Disaster", is out today and guaranteed to snap listeners out of their winter sleep. The track comes with an explosive music video that merges '80s arcade aesthetics with metal madness, directed by the renowned Patric Ullaeus (known for his work with Europe, Arch Enemy, Children of Bodom, and many more rock superstars).

Stream/download the single here, and check out the video below.

Welcome To The Future delivers everything that fans of the celebrated Swedish rock band love: an innovative, heavy, highly dynamic, and refreshingly melodic sound, the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kenny Leckremo, and an inimitable talent for catchy anthems that leave you hooked for days.

In support of the album, H.E.A.T will kick off their 2025 tour next week, bringing their breathtaking shows to stages across the UK, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.

Album formats:

CD (Jewelcase)

1LP (black, 180g)

1LP (Ltd. Transparent Neon Orange)

Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Disaster"

"Bad Time For Love"

"Running To You"

"Call My Name"

"In Disguise"

"The End"

"Rock Bottom"

"Children Of The Storm"

"Losing Game"

"Paradise Lost"

"Tear It Down (R.N.R.R.)"

"We Will Not Forget"

"Disaster" video:

