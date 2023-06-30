H.E.A.T Share Live Version Of “One By One”

Swedish hard rock sensation H.E.A.T deliver an electrifying live rendition of their hit track "One By One." Recorded during their European tour last year, the band's performance captures their unmatched stage presence and contagious energy. Stream "One By One (Live)" here.

After receiving widespread acclaim for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T show no signs of slowing down in 2023. Recently, the band released two new studio tracks — the empowering anthem "Freedom" and the heartfelt rock ballad "Will You Be."

In addition, H.E.A.T are constantly crafting visual content, including the release of a music video and an exhilarating 360-degree video experience.

To honor their devoted fans and create a true collector's gem, the band presents Extra Force — a strictly limited release. The specially priced LP, available on September 1, features a compelling mix of new studio tracks, unreleased live recordings, and timeless H.E.A.T classics, previously sung by Erik Grönwall, now for the first time with original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals.

The specially priced longplayer comes as limited CD Digipak and limited Black Vinyl. Extra Force is a must-have addition to any H.E.A.T fan's collection. Preorder Extra Force here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl

“Freedom”

“Will You Be”

“Rise (Kenny L. Version)”

“One By One (Kenny L. Version)”

“Rock Your Body” (Live)

“One By One” (Live)

“Dangerous Ground” (Live)

“Back To The Rhythm” (Live)

CD

Tracks 1-9 form vinyl plus:

“Nationwide” (Live)

“Living On The Run” (Live)

"One By One (Live)":

"Rock Your Body (Live)"

"Will You Be":