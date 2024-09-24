HAIL OF BULLETS To Re-Release Scarce Debut EP; "Red Wolves Of Stalin" Single And Lyric Video Out Now

Celebrated Dutch death metal brigade, Hail Of Bullets, will re-release its self-titled, hard to come by debut EP from 2007, in CD, LP, tape and digital formats, on November 22 via Agonia Records. Watch a lyric video for the reissue's first and only single, "Red Wolves Of Stalin", below.

Guitarist & founder Stephan Gebédi had this to say on the reissue: "The EP that started it all in 2007 for us and turned Hail Of Bullets in a death metal force to be reckoned with overnight! After hearing this EP for the first time, Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir) said that: 'When you think there’s no more hope for brutal music, where every bands sounds the same, Hail Of Bullets come along and just level everything with the ground! Pretenders – move over!' And after producing our full-length album, Dan Swanö stated: 'One of the best, if not the best albums I worked on for a very, very, very long time!' Not much we can add to this, I guess!"

The EP, originally self-released, was distributed by the band themselves in CD-R format for a number of years. Having been unavailable since, Agonia Records will restore it back to live with revamped artwork and in several different formats, including three vinyl iterations.

Often lauded as a death metal supergroup, Hail Of Bullets started out in 2006 and released three studio albums to their name, all with the same line-up comprising Stephan Gebédi (Thanatos) on guitars, Martin van Drunen (Asphyx) on vocals, Paul Baayens (Asphyx, Thanatos) on guitars, Theo van Eekelen (Houwister, Grand Supreme Blood Court) on bass and Ed Warby (Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) on drums.

Formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Tape

- Green splatter LP

- Red splatter LP

- Eco gray LP

- Digital

Pre-order here. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"General Winter"

"Red Wolves Of Stalin"

"Ordered Eastward"

"Advancing Once More"

"Red Wolves Of Stalin" lyric video:

(Photo - Tom Jäschke)