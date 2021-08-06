HAIL THE HORNS Feat. MARC RIZZO, TONY CAMPOS Release Cover Of KISS Classic "God Of Thunder"; Lyric Video

Guitar Virtuoso Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino) has announced Hail The Horns, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, Soulfly) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday, Ellefson).

The trio have recorded a cover of the KISS classic, "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) & mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios).

A lyric video for the track can be seen below. Buy/stream "God Of Thunder" here.

The group have announced Midwest tour dates for November 2021:

November

18 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

20 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

21 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

More dates to be announced.

In addition, Marc Rizzo will be releasing his first ever "best of" compilation, Living Shred Vol. 1, on September 10 via Godsize Records. The album features 11 tracks, spanning from all 4 of his solo releases. Pre-Orders will be available August 27 at www.godsizestore.com.