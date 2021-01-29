HAL PATINO Is Up For A KING DIAMOND Reunion Tour - "We All Sound Just As Good Today, If Not Better"

Drummer Mikkey Dee's recent interview with Cassius Morris on The Cassius Morris Show, in which he spoke about his want for a reunion with King Diamond, made bassist Hal Patino react and open up about a King Diamond reunion.

Hal Patino states: ''I think it would be fun to do a 'Them' reunion tour. Just one tour for the fans! We are all still here and I think it would be really cool getting back together after all these years. I still talk to Mikkey Dee and Pete Blakk, and I talked to King not long ago.

"We were a great band back then and we had a very powerful and unique sound. We all sound just as good today, if not better and it would cool for all the old and new fans to hear, see and feel it for one last time.'

''I recently talked to Mikkey and Pete about it. But it’s all up to King.''

Stay tuned for updates!