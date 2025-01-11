HALESTORM - Fan-Filmed Video Of The Living Room Sessions Tour Kick-Off Show In Michigan Streaming

In late 2024, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger announced "The Living Room Sessions" tour for January 2025. They shared the following message at the time of the announcement:

"Freaks! We're so excited to bring you "The Living Room Sessions" tour this January! Get ready for 12 intimate nights with Lzzy and Joe as we tell stories and play stripped down Halestorm songs, as well as acoustic versions of some of the music that's inspired us.

Check out fan-filmed video below of the January 8th kick-off show at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan.

Setlist:

"Rock Show"

"I Get Off"

"Freak Like Me"

"Bet U Wish U Had Me Back"

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga - first time since August 31, 2013)

"Rose in December" (first time since August 17, 2015)

"Dear Daughter"

"I Am the Fire"

"Gold Dust Woman" (Fleetwood Mac)

"I Remember You" (Skid Row)

"Break In"

"Mz. Hyde"

"White Dress"

"Love Bites (So Do I)"

"I Miss the Misery

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" (Journey - with Amanda Marie Lyberg)

"Familiar Taste of Poison"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Here's to Us"

"I Like It Heavy"

"The Silence"