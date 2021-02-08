HALESTORM - LZZY HALE Is Collaborating With Legendary Songwriter DESMOND CHILD

Grammy and Emmy nominated songwriter and producer Desmond Child, who's worked with KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Scorpions, and many more, took to social media earlier today, February 8th, to announce that he is working with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

Desmond posted two black & white photographs of Lzzy Hale seated atop a piano which he is playing, along with the following statement: "HALE TO THE QUEEN OF ROCK! No not me… the gorgeous and brilliant #LzzyHale from the band Halestorm. Lzzy is not only an incredible #singer and #guitarist... she is an accomplished inspired #songwriter. We are coming up with some great music together. FUN!"

It's presently unclear if the song(s) resulting from this collaboration will appear on the next Halestorm album, expected later this year, a Lzzy Hale solo release, or something else entirely.



