HALFORD Guitarist METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK Announces One-Off New Jersey Show For November 2024

Halford guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak has announced a one-off show for November 16th in Clifton, NJ. Everdawn, Ultraviolet and Orbynot are on the bill as support.

Metal Mike: "Time to ride the metal wind! More amps, more smoke. No posers. Playing solo tracks, plus best of Halford, Fight and Priest to boot!"

Go to this location for event information. Pre-sale tickets are available here.