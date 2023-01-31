HALIPHRON Feat. Past / Present GOD DETHRONED, IZEGRIM, BLEEDING GODS Members Announce Debut Album Details

Dutch band Haliphron was formed in 2021 with former and active members of Izegrim, God Dethroned and Bleeding Gods.

Such exquisite melting pot of musicians have known each other for many years, played and toured together, and built up a solid friendship with the same passion and dedication. The main musical concept was to create a bombastic and powerful extreme metal sound not frequent in the band’s native country.

Prey is a strong, dark, and epic, qualitative debut album.

The band comments on the album concept: "Prey is all about being a hunter - or from another perspective - the one that is being hunted. You can either be the prey, or be the one that is on the search for their next victim / prey. Our artwork is inspired on a mythological creature from the darkest depths of the ocean."

In spite of the fact that Haliphron are newcomers, the band has already been booked at Copenhell fest in Denmark in 2023 and Haliphron’s future looks exciting indeed.

Prey was mixed and mastered by Mendel bij de Leij at MBDL Productions (Severe Torture, For I am King).

Artwork by Dimitris Tzortzis of Immensa Artis:

Tracklisting:

“Let The World Burn (Intro)”

“The Killing Spree”

“Mother Of All Evil”

“Perfect Existence”

“Prey”

“Human Inferno”

“The Resistance”

“Schizophrenia” (CD / Digital Bonus Track)

“Unidentified Mass”

“Unidentified Mass” lyric video: