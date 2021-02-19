HALLOWEEN JACK Feat. GILBY CLARKE Release Cover Of THE STOOGES' "Search And Destroy"; Music Video

Supergroup Halloween Jack, featuring drummer Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), guitarist Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns N’ Roses), bassist Daniel Shulman (Garbage), and singer Eric Dover (Jellyfish), has released their video for "Search And Destroy", a song by American rock band The Stooges, recorded for the group's third album, Raw Power (1973).

A message states: "Lead singer Iggy Pop said that the title was derived from a column heading in a Time article about the Vietnam War. In 1997, "Search And Destroy" (along with the rest of the songs on Raw Power) was remixed and remastered by Pop and Bruce Dickinson. The result was far more aggressive and stripped down than the original release, which had been mixed by David Bowie."