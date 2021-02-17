HAMFERD Launches Video For "Frosthvarv" (Live In The Eysturoy Tunnel); Band To Join Slay At Home Livestream This Friday

Faroese-based melodic death/doom sextet, Hamferð, have launched a video for "Frosthvarv" (Live in the Eysturoy Tunnel), which can be viewed below. The track is taken from their 2018 album, Támsins likam.

Hamferð comments: "Through the band's history, we've always been fascinated by performing in untraditional venues. So when we got the opportunity of actually playing beneath the bottom of the ocean, it was obviously something which we had to do. The tunnel and the sculptures by Tróndur Patursson really add to the atmosphere of the music, and we hope that the atmosphere translates through the video so people are able to enjoy it wherever they are."

Be sure to catch Hamferð during Metal Injection's Slay At Home livestream this Friday, February 19th - featuring other performances by members of Paradise Lost, Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, and more. Kicking off at 12 PM, PST/3 PM, EST/9 PM, CET, fans can tune in here.

Hamferð lineup:

Jon Aldara - Vocals

Eyðun í Geil Hvannastein - Guitar

Theodor Kapnas - Guitar

Isak Petersen - Bass

Esmar Joensen - Keyboards

Remi Johannesen - Drums