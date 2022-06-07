HAMMER KING's New Album Kingdemonium Available In August; "Pariah Is My Name" Music Video Released

Hammer King continue to prove themselves as an unstoppable force in the German heavy and power metal world - under the banner of the mighty king, the band announces their new studio album, Kingdemonium, set for release on August 19.

Only 14 months after the release of their self-titled album, which put them on the radar of each heavy metal fan with their first Top 50 chart entry, the Germans deliver another strong release while showcasing a different side of their self-curated fantasy world full of perfectly intonated tales and stories - a holy feast for fans of genre giants like Powerwolf, Manowar or HammerFall.

Together with the album announcement, the band around former Ross The Boss singer Titan Fox V have released the first single and official video taken from the new record. “Pariah Is My Name” is an undisputed banger packed with strong vocals, mighty guitar riffs and pounding drums. The song, in trademark Hammer King storytelling manner, offers a powerful first insight of what fans can expect from the new full-length.

Hammer King on “Pariah Is My Name”: "Wake up, the firstborn is dead - Pariah Is My Name! One year after the acclaimed juggernaut that Hammer King, the album, was, we are primed and ready to kick things off with a truly massive song: 'Pariah Is My Name'. The track has been our choice for the first single right from the start. Utilizing the Savatage-tuning, it has turned out very powerful and urgent, while lyrically it shows the kingly narrative from a darker angle. Reflecting on the past years outside the Kingdom, the message is clear and simple: Never surrender, the resistance is here - and Pariah Is My Name! God bless the King, may the King bless you."

Watch the official music video for “Pariah Is My Name” below.

Kingdemonium highlights the core essence of Hammer King and fully reflects on the strengths of the band, kicking off with first track “Invisible King”. The title track, “Kingdemonium” then proves its pure power from the first note and goes all the way with thundering drums, riffs made of steel, and energetic vocals. Followed by “The Four Horsemen”, starting off slower, the track quickly picks up the pace mid-journey through the world of the Hammer King. “Guardians of the Realm" (featuring Ross The Boss), stands out from the rest with the vigorous vocals riddled with acoustic guitar elements, while "Live Long, Die Nasty" is a future live hit that will have all crowds screaming along immediately. An album made of pure steel in the name of the Hammer King.

Kingdemonium will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, 3-Track Bonus CD (Andreas Marschall Artwork), Signed Certificate of Authenticity, Leather Wristband, Hammer King Map) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Blue/Black (incl. Signed postcard, Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black (incl. Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card)

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Kingdemonium tracklisting:

"Invisible King"

"Pariah Is My Name"

"We Shall Rise"

"Live Long, Die Nasty"

"The 7th Of The 7 Kings"

"Kingdemonium"

"Other Kingdoms Fall"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Guardians Of The Realm"

"Age of Urizen"



Bonus tracks:

"Mark Of The Beast"

"Ashes Of My Oath"

"Holy Is The Hammer"

"Hammerschlag" (Gerre version)

"Pariah Is My Name" video:

Lineup:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)