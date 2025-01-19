HAMMERFALL - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Sydney Show Available

Swedish power metal legends, HammerFall, performed at Manning Bar in Sydney, Australia on January 18. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can bne viewed below.

Setlist:

"Avenge the Fallen"

"Heeding the Call"

"Any Means Necessary"

"Hammer of Dawn"

"Freedom"

"Renegade"

"Hammer High"

"Last Man Standing"

"Fury of the Wild"

"Chapter V: The Medley"

"Let the Hammer Fall"

"Threshold"

"Glory to the Brave"

"The End Justifies"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

Encore:

"Hail to the King"

"Hearts on Fire"

Nuclear Blast has announced colored vinyl reissues of Hammerfall albums Threshold and No Sacrifice, No Victory.

2006’s Threshold features the single “Natural High” and will be reissued on blue vinyl.

No Sacrifice, No Victory was released in 2009 and holds the concert staple “Any Means Necessary” and The Knack cover “My Sharona”; the reissue will be available on orange vinyl.

The reissues will be available on March 7, preorder on shop.nuclerblast.com.

Threshold lineup:

Joacim Cans – vocals

Oscar Dronjak – guitars

Stefan Elmgren – lead guitars

Magnus Rosén – bass

Anders Johansson - drums

No Sacrifice, No Victory lineup:

Joacim Cans – vocals

Oscar Dronjak – guitars

Pontus Norgren – lead guitars

Fredrik Larsson – bass

Anders Johansson - drums