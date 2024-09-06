HAMMERFALL – Glory To The Brave, Legacy Of The Kings To Receive Colored Vinyl Reissues

Nuclear Blast has announced colored vinyl reissues of Hammerfall’s first two albums, 1997’s Glory To The Brave and 1998’s Legacy Of Kings.

Featuring concert staple “Let The Hammer Fall” as well as top flight tracks “Heeding The Call” and the title track, Legacy Of Kings will be reissued on orange vinyl (limited to 1,500 units).

Reissued on gray vinyl (limited to 1,500 units), Glory To The Brave is Swedish metal mastery featuring tracks “The Dragon Lies Bleeding”, “Steel Meets Steel”, and the glorious title track.

The reissues will be available on November 1, preorder on nuclearblast.com.

Glory To The Brave lineup:

Joacim Cans - Vocals (lead, backing)

Oscar Dronjak - Guitars, Vocals (backing)

Fredrik Larsson - Bass, Vocals (backing)

Glenn Ljungström – Guitars

Legacy Of Kings lineup:

Patrik Räfling - Drums

Joacim Cans - Vocals

Oscar Dronjak - Guitars, Vocals (backing)

Stefan Elmgren - Guitars

Magnus Rosén - Bass