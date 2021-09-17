HAMMERFALL Launch Pre-Order For Renegade 2.0 Anniversary Edition; Remixed Version Of "Templars Of Steel" Unleashed (Video)

21 years ago, the Swedish heavy metal powerhouse, HammerFall, travelled to Nashville to record their third album with legendary producer Michael Wagner, leaving the safe space that was Studio Fredman in Göteborg. Fredrik Nordström had recorded the two previous records, so naturally that was a huge change for the band. The Wagner experience and the Renegade album turned out great, as we all know today. For this anniversary edition, the band felt that they needed to close the circle and have Fredrik remix the Renegade album.

The result is Renegade 2.0 which will be released via Nuclear Blast Records on November 12 in many beautiful formats and with a brand new album artwork made by famous cover artist Andreas Marshall, which makes every HammerFall fan heart beats faster, and the pre-order starts today.

Remember Wacken Open Air 2001 when ten thousands of metal heads were roaring along the chorus for "Templars Of Steel"? No? Well, let us refresh your memory with this legendary live footage from just that show. A song like a cry for a heavy metal revolution that really caught on to the scene. To this day, "Templars Of Steel" is a true highlight of every HammerFall live show and is a track that couldn’t encapsulate what the band stands for like barely any other.

Frontman Joacim Cans remembers: "Oscar and I went down to Gran Canaria to write and finalize some songs for the Renegade album. Somewhere in the constant ”haze” I still remember that Oscar played the riff to the song and it totally blew me away. Couldn’t wait to sink my teeth into the hymn-like masterpiece and try some vocal ideas in my temporary studio built in the bathroom. This song became the opening track on the upcoming tour and created one of the coolest show openings ever when the draw bridge slowly started to come down during the pulsating intro to the song.”

Watch the legendary live video from Wacken 2001 below. Listen & pre-order here.

Tracklistings:

Disc 1 (The 2020 Remix) CD, Vinyl, Digital

"Templars Of Steel"

"Keep The Flame Burning"

"Renegade"

"Living In Victory"

"Always Will Be"

"The Way Of The Warrior"

"Destined For Glory"

"The Champion"

"Raise The Hammer"

"A Legend Reborn"

Disc 2 (The Original Album & Bonus Tracks) Vinyl As Bonus LP In Boxset Only

"Templars Of Steel"

"Keep The Flame Burning"

"Renegade"

"Living In Victory"

"Always Will Be"

"The Way Of The Warrior"

"Destined For Glory"

"The Champion"

"Raise The Hammer"

"A Legend Reborn"

Bonus tracks:

"Run With The Devil" (from "Renegade" Single)

"Head Over Heels" (from "Renegade" Single)

"Templars Of Steel" (from "The Templar Renegade Crusades" EP)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (from "The Templar Renegade Crusades" EP)

"Renegade" (from "The Templar Renegade Crusades" EP)

"Hammerfall" (from "The Templar Renegade Crusades" EP)

Disc 3 (The Templar Renegade Crusades DVD) CD/DVD Only

"I Want Out" (Video Montage from Hansen Studios)

"Unchained" (Live in Switzerland)

"Legacy of Kings" (Live in U.S.A.)

"Remember Yesterday" (Live in Japan)

"Warriors Of Faith" (Live in Chile)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live in Sweden)

"I Believe" (Live in Sweden)

"Breaking The Law" (Video Montage)

"WireWorld Studios" (The Making of "Renegade")

"Renegade" (Video Clip)

"Always Will Be" (Video Clip)

"Raise The Hammer" (Live in Switzerland)

"Stronger Than All" (Live in Chile)

"Templars Of Steel" (Live in Germany)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live in Germany)

"Renegade" (Live in Germany)

"HammerFall" (Live in Germany)

"Heeding The Call" (Live in Sweden, Acoustic Version)

"Gold Album Party"

"A Legend Reborn" (Video Montage)

"Renegade" (Live)

"Slaktmora"

"Castle Garden"

"Bed-Lam"

Making of "Renegade"

"Templars Of Steel" live video: