HAMMERFALL – Threshold, No Sacrifice, No Victory To Receive Colored Vinyl Reissues

Nuclear Blast has announced colored vinyl reissues of Hammerfall albums Threshold and No Sacrifice, No Victory.

2006’s Threshold features the single “Natural High” and will be reissued on blue vinyl.

No Sacrifice, No Victory was released in 2009 and holds the concert staple “Any Means Necessary” and The Knack cover “My Sharona”; the reissue will be available on orange vinyl.

The reissues will be available on March 7, preorder on shop.nuclerblast.com.

Threshold lineup:

Joacim Cans – vocals

Oscar Dronjak – guitars

Stefan Elmgren – lead guitars

Magnus Rosén – bass

Anders Johansson - drums

No Sacrifice, No Victory lineup:

Joacim Cans – vocals

Oscar Dronjak – guitars

Pontus Norgren – lead guitars

Fredrik Larsson – bass

Anders Johansson - drums