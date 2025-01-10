HAMMERFALL – Threshold, No Sacrifice, No Victory To Receive Colored Vinyl Reissues
January 10, 2025, an hour ago
Nuclear Blast has announced colored vinyl reissues of Hammerfall albums Threshold and No Sacrifice, No Victory.
2006’s Threshold features the single “Natural High” and will be reissued on blue vinyl.
No Sacrifice, No Victory was released in 2009 and holds the concert staple “Any Means Necessary” and The Knack cover “My Sharona”; the reissue will be available on orange vinyl.
The reissues will be available on March 7, preorder on shop.nuclerblast.com.
Threshold lineup:
Joacim Cans – vocals
Oscar Dronjak – guitars
Stefan Elmgren – lead guitars
Magnus Rosén – bass
Anders Johansson - drums
No Sacrifice, No Victory lineup:
Joacim Cans – vocals
Oscar Dronjak – guitars
Pontus Norgren – lead guitars
Fredrik Larsson – bass
Anders Johansson - drums