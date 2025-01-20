HANGMAN'S CHAIR Launch New Single "In Disguise"; Visualizer Video Posted

Ahead of their next studio album, Saddiction, due on February 14 via Nuclear Blast, French doom metal pioneers Hangman's Chair are back with their new single, "In Disguise". A haunting, slow-burning shoegaze doom track that drifts through layers of sorrowful distortion. Its mournful lyrics unravel the weight of depression, echoing the isolation and darkness that consumes the soul.

Hangman's Chair comments on "In Disguise": "Weather, debts, long time since failure, low motivational level, the feeling of a need to take action… already depressed? January 20th, more commonly known as “Blue Monday”, what a perfect day to release our third single, 'In Disguise'. A last fix before the launching of Saddiction on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy!"

Stream the single here, and watch the visualizer below:

Hangman's Chair comments on Saddiction: "'Saddiction' is the contraction of two words, sadness, and addiction. It means the addiction to sadness. 7th effort of the band, for us, Saddiction is the second album of the new trilogy that started with A Loner back in 2022 and it’s the logical continuity. Keeping up with the cold, massively reverbed, and chorused atmosphere but now mixed with what Hangman’s Chair has been known for, the heaviness and the low-tuned sound, thanks to the magical sound engineer Francis Caste, once again. Valnoir of Metastazis designed the cover and resumed what the identity of Hangman’s Chair is all about in its purest form, concrete, pavement, bleakness, and ultra-modern solitude of the Parisian « banlieue ». Now, please don’t blame us for your saddiction. It has always been here. In your hearts, February 14th, 2025."

Pre-order the new album here.

Saddiction tracklisting:

"To Know The Night"

"The Worst is Yet To Come"

"In Disguise"

"Kowloon Lights"

"2 AM Thoughts" (feat Dool)

"Canvas"

"Neglect"

"44 YOD"

"Healed?"

"Kowloon Lights" video:

"2 AM Thoughts" video:

Hangman's Chair is:

Julien Chanut - Guitar

Cédric Toufouti - Guitar, Vocals

Mehdi Thepegnier - Drums

Clément Hanvic - Bass

(Photo - Andy Julia)