HANGMAN’S CHAIR Contribute Theme Song “Judge Penitent” To JoeyStarr’s Podcast Gang Stories

Known for traversing borders and experimenting with contradictions and taboos, Hangman's Chair recently contributed a track “Judge Penitent” to rap legend JoeyStarr's Deezer France exclusive podcast 'Gang Stories'. Shedding light on the incredible lives of gang chiefs and shady personalities of the criminal underworld, the podcast deals with the dark side of humanity - and Hangman's Chair managed to artfully portray this dark atmosphere and put this into music.

The band states about "Judge Penitent": "We are thrilled to contribute to the Gang Stories Podcast by JoeyStarr. It’s a podcast that tells the journey of people with incredible destinies, such as the Crips’ Stanley ‘Tookie’ Williams, or the gang chief of Rio, William Da Silva Lima, and many more, all narrated by JoeyStarr.

“For the 5th season, we have written a song, but also the theme music to accompany the exploration of the darker side of the human soul and the discovery of the great outdoors via the history of Maurice “Mom” Boucher of the Quebec Hells Angels. It is a very special song to us, it’s one that sums up all of our different elements, and one that we feel portrays the atmosphere of such a unique tale. If you have already listened to Gang Stories, you know the gist of it: every society has the criminals it deserves.

“A huge thank you to JoeyStarr and Deezer for their trust and for giving us the chance to play a part in such a project."

Podcast host JoeyStarr adds: "If you listen to the Gang Stories podcast, you know the gist of it: every society has the criminals it deserves.

“In the 5th season, I’m taking you on the roads of North America to tell you the story of Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher and of the Quebec Hells Angels. Bikers’ road trips have always been soundtracked by the drum beats and saturated guitars from the Beat Generation, with a dose of psychedelic rock and heavy metal.

“To create the music for this season, calling on Hangman’s Chair seemed like an obvious choice. These guys are used to taking us through dark atmospheres, which isn’t that easy in France. There’s no better fit to help us delve into the dark sides of the human soul and explore the great outdoors."

Stream/download “Judge Penitent” here.