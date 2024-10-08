HANGMAN’S CHAIR Releases New Single “2 AM Thoughts”

Following A Loner album released in 2022, the French doom metal band Hangman's Chair returns today with a brand single “2 AM Thoughts” featuring Dool. The two bands will also be touring together in Europe this year.

Hangman's Chair on “2 AM Thoughts”: "The idea of collaborating with Raven Von Dorst doesn’t come from nowhere, we’ve been thinking about it since our last album. If we had to invite someone, it has to be Raven, we’ve known each other for quite a while long time now, played shows and partied together. Moreover, we share the same sensibilities. When the opportunity of touring with Dool became a reality, it was the perfect time to record a song as one to solidify our bond.

“We came with music and words, Raven came with magical haunted voices. The title of the song speaks for itself, it deals with insomnia and thoughts you can experience during those moments such as anxiety, anguish, stress, and doubts. The video is kinda special for us, we filmed our childhood friend Kéo Nackphouminh during his everyday life, struggling against his inner demons for years and being clean for 3 years now. For those who don’t know, he was the very first singer of Hangman’s Chair appearing on our first album. Things have finally come full circle."

Hangman's Chair, formed in 2005 in Paris, are one of the most unique-sounding Doom Rock bands currently active. Through the years, they have found and fine-tuned their own sonic brand, somewhere at the crossroads between Type O Negative, Life Of Agony, and Sisters Of Mercy, to name a few, mixed with a certain street credibility connected to the group’s roots in hardcore.

Each album takes its strength and essence from the band members’s life experiences, which they portray with unflinching honesty. Whether it is the loss of band members, drug overdoses, or the hardships of living in suburban Paris, all those human emotions resonate within each of their songs as they embrace the darkness and transform it into something beautiful, heavy, and melancholic.